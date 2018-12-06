Henry Cejudo-T.J. Dillashaw featherweight title fight moved to Jan. 19 in Brooklyn

UFC President Dana White has decided to shift the featherweight title fight between champion Henry Cejudo (13-2) and bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw (16-3) from Jan. 26 at Anaheim’s Honda Center to Jan. 19 at the Barclays Center in New York.
The move is intended to maximize the drawing power of the UFC’s debut card on ESPN.
White said he hasn’t settled on the new Anaheim main event. “Working on it,” he said by text message on Wednesday.
The co-main event for Anaheim is the debut of unbeaten Ben Askren versus former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. Former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz of San Diego is also on the card.