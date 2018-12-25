Alexander Gustafsson worries about only one thing: Getting ready to beat Jon Jones at UFC 232

“I just try to do my thing. I see myself as a humble guy from Sweden, nothing else,” said Gustafsson, who’s 31 like Jones. “I’m not one to trash talk my opponents. If the talk is on, then let’s go, I’ll say the truth – nothing more or less. But it doesn’t affect me in my competition. If there’s no beef at all, I feel good. If there’s a little bit of beef, it’s all good.”