Alexander Gustafsson worries about only one thing: Getting ready to beat Jon Jones at UFC 232

While Jon Jones was ordered Saturday to leave his camp in Albuquerque, N.M., for an emergency steroid test that he was required to pass to gain permission to fight in California, Alexander Gustafsson was busy concluding the exhaustive training he's devoted to this fight of his life.
“I don’t put an effort into what Jones is doing or not doing. I’m not sitting at home and thinking if he’s doing [performance-enhancing drugs] or not, and it’s not my job to prevent it,” Gustafsson said. “I’m just looking at the fight. My job is to go out there and do my talking in the cage, and to beat the crap out of him.”
In the five years since he lost to Jones in a bout labeled the best in UFC light-heavyweight history, Gustafsson has maintained that diligent routine.
“I’m better at everything I did back then,” Gustafsson (18-4) told the Los Angeles Times of his progress since that gripping 2013 battle against Jones in Toronto.
“This is not going to last forever. It’s a short period of your lifetime. So why not enjoy it? It’s fun to me, making sure I’m totally exhausted at the end of every workout.”
Jones (22-1), meanwhile, has drifted through a career roller coaster since that fight that has included a positive cocaine test, crashing his car into one driven by a pregnant woman, stints in rehab and submitting three positive test results for performance-enhancing substances.
That third positive forced Sunday's move of the entire UFC 232 card from Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena to the Forum after the Nevada Athletic Commission said it would need more time to call experts and scrutinize the sample collected by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and processed through a World Anti-Doping Assn. lab in Salt Lake City.
Experts from the antidoping agencies have explained that the metabolite found in Jones has a long lifespan that likely dates to his ingestion of it in 2017. That positive test resulted in a 15-month suspension and a $200,000 fine, while his stoppage of Daniel Cormier was changed to a no-contest.
Earlier this year, a USADA arbitration panel ruled Jones' 2017 ingestion accidental and the California State Athletic Commission reinstated him to fight, renewing his license earlier this month.
But these stains on such a gifted talent have served as rich material for Cormier, who has battered Jones verbally over the transgressions, including previously tagging him a "junkie" and calling those involved in clearing him to fight on Saturday a "joke."
Since light-heavyweight champion Cormier plans to defend his heavyweight belt in March, the UFC has said the Jones-Gustafsson rematch is for the light-heavyweight belt, as long as the fight occurs.
From afar, Gustafsson has observed Jones' spiral, but has stayed quiet while focusing on his training.
“I just try to do my thing. I see myself as a humble guy from Sweden, nothing else,” said Gustafsson, who’s 31 like Jones. “I’m not one to trash talk my opponents. If the talk is on, then let’s go, I’ll say the truth – nothing more or less. But it doesn’t affect me in my competition. If there’s no beef at all, I feel good. If there’s a little bit of beef, it’s all good.”
While Jones’ actions have drawn rebukes from inside the UFC, Gustafsson has taken a different tack. Dwelling on negativity is a waste of energy, he says.
When asked if he joins Cormier in believing Jones was a dirty fighter before the UFC employed USADA testing in 2015, including in that 2013 fight, Gustafsson said, “Yeah, of course I do.
“I don’t care, though. It is what it is. That’s in the past and it doesn’t change anything. We have a new fight coming up and it’s all about that fight. Nothing else. I’m going to prepare for the best Jon out there – dirty or not, I don’t care – I’ll be sure I win this fight.
“Jon’s era is over.”
UFC 232
Main Event: Jon Jones (22-1) vs. Alexander Gustafsson (18-4) for the UFC light-heavyweight belt
Where: The Forum
When: Saturday, pay-per-view portion begins at 7 p.m. PST, preliminaries on FS1 at 5 p.m.
Tickets: On sale Wednesday
Undercard: Cris Cyborg (20-1) vs. women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes (16-4) for Cyborg’s women’s featherweight belt; Michael Chiesa (14-4) vs. Carlos Condit (30-12), welterweights; Ilir Latifi (14-5) vs. Corey Anderson (11-4), light-heavyweights; Chad Mendes (18-4) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (18-1), featherweights