Chargers' offense rallied to beat the Steelers, but it was the defense that put a stop to Pittsburgh's dominance

Rivers’ 26th fourth-quarter comeback marked the seventh time he has orchestrated a win after trailing by 16 or more points, tying Peyton Manning for the most in NFL history. … The Chargers rank third in the NFL with 54 runs of 10 or more yards, and each of their rushers with 20 or more carries — Melvin Gordon, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson — is averaging more than five yards per carry. … Cycling was the theme of Tuesday’s off day. Several Chargers, including Badgley and Davis, surprised 166 students who took part in an essay competition from Cesar Chavez Elementary School in Long Beach with new bikes, and running back Melvin Gordon helped 100 children from Gardena’s Falcons Youth and Family Services decorate new bicycles at StubHub Center.