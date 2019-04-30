Chargers making progress in battle to win over fans in Los Angeles

“I wanted to be a fan of the team that would have the least fans at the start because I really wanted to be a part of something that started from the ground up,” said Josh Albrekston, a 40-year old radiologist who lives in Los Angeles. “And I knew the Rams had a fan base here, so if the Chargers moved here I was going to be a Charger fan. So I was walking my dog at 7:55 a.m. on Jan 12 on the corner of Wilshire and Hope when I saw the Charger tweet saying they were moving and I bolted up.”