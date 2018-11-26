Advertisement

Melvin Gordon has a sprained MCL, will be 'evaluated week to week,' Chargers say

Nov 26, 2018 | 11:40 AM
Chargers running back Melvin Gordon leaves the field after suffering an injury against Arizona on Sunday at StubHub Center. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers avoided the worst news Monday but still will be without running back Melvin Gordon for the immediate future.

The team announced that the running back had a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee and “will be evaluated week to week.”

Gordon was injured Sunday in the Chargers’ 45-10 victory over Arizona. He left the game after the third-quarter play and did not return.

In his absence, backup Austin Ekeler figures to see more action Sunday night when the Chargers play in Pittsburgh.

Rookies Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome also are options as the team attempts to cover for Gordon, who was easily on his way to a 1,000-yard season.

