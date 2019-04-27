Chargers pick Delaware safety Nasir Adderley in second round of NFL draft

Nasir Adderley, safety
6 feet 0, 206 pounds, Delaware, Round 2, Pick 28
Notable: Adderley’s late grandfather was a cousin of Herb Adderley, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back who starred with Green Bay and Dallas in the 1960s.
Last season: He was a second-team Football Championship Subdivision All-American, leading the Fightin’ Blue Hens with four interceptions and seven pass breakups to go along with 87 tackles in 12 starts.
Why the Chargers drafted him: After last season, Jahleel Addae was cut in part in a salary cap move, opening a spot at the back of the secondary. Adderley gives the Chargers a player better suited for free safety. He also was used at times as a kick returner in college.