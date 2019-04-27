Advertisement

Chargers pick Delaware safety Nasir Adderley in second round of NFL draft

By
Apr 26, 2019 | 6:30 PM
Delaware safety Nasir Adderley of Delaware smiles before the start of the Senior Bowl college football game on Jan. 26 in Mobile, Ala. The Chargers picked Adderley in the second round of the NFL draft. (Butch Dill / Associated Press)

Nasir Adderley, safety

6 feet 0, 206 pounds, Delaware, Round 2, Pick 28

Notable: Adderley’s late grandfather was a cousin of Herb Adderley, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back who starred with Green Bay and Dallas in the 1960s.

Last season: He was a second-team Football Championship Subdivision All-American, leading the Fightin’ Blue Hens with four interceptions and seven pass breakups to go along with 87 tackles in 12 starts.

Why the Chargers drafted him: After last season, Jahleel Addae was cut in part in a salary cap move, opening a spot at the back of the secondary. Adderley gives the Chargers a player better suited for free safety. He also was used at times as a kick returner in college.

