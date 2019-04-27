Chargers select Notre Dame linebacker Drue Tranquill in fourth round of NFL draft

The Chargers began Day 3 of the NFL draft by selecting Notre Dame linebacker Drue Tranquill in the fourth round.
Drue Tranquill, linebacker
6 feet 2, 234 pounds, Notre Dame, Round 4, Pick 130
Notable: Tranquill is no stranger to facing significant adversity. He already has come back after tearing the anterior cruciate ligaments in both his knees.
Last season: He started 12 of 13 games, finishing with 86 tackles, nine for loss, 3.5 sacks and four pass breakups.
Why the Chargers drafted him: Tranquill is a former safety who moved to a roving linebacker position while at Notre Dame. He’s known for his maturity — he was the only married player on the Fighting Irish roster last year — and impact plays.