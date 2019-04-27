Advertisement

Chargers select Notre Dame linebacker Drue Tranquill in fourth round of NFL draft

By
Apr 26, 2019 | 8:20 PM
Chargers select Notre Dame linebacker Drue Tranquill in fourth round of NFL draft
A video board displays an image of Jerry Tillery of Notre Dame after he was chosen No. 28 overall by the Chargers during the first round of the NFL draft. (Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

The Chargers began Day 3 of the NFL draft by selecting Notre Dame linebacker Drue Tranquill in the fourth round.

Drue Tranquill, linebacker

Advertisement

6 feet 2, 234 pounds, Notre Dame, Round 4, Pick 130

Notable: Tranquill is no stranger to facing significant adversity. He already has come back after tearing the anterior cruciate ligaments in both his knees.

Last season: He started 12 of 13 games, finishing with 86 tackles, nine for loss, 3.5 sacks and four pass breakups.

Why the Chargers drafted him: Tranquill is a former safety who moved to a roving linebacker position while at Notre Dame. He’s known for his maturity — he was the only married player on the Fighting Irish roster last year — and impact plays.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter »
Advertisement
Advertisement