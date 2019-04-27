Advertisement

Rams select Washington defensive tackle Greg Gaines in fourth round of NFL draft

By
Apr 27, 2019 | 10:55 AM
The NFL draft continues in Nashville on Day 3, when Rounds 4-7 are held. (Steve Luciano / Associated Press)

The Rams started Day 3 of the NFL draft by selecting Washington defensive tackle Greg Gaines in the fourth round.

Greg Gaines, defensive tackle

6 feet, 2 inches, 316 pounds, Washington, Round 4, Pick 134

Notable: Gaines, who played at La Habra High, won the Morris Trophy as the Pac-12 Conference’s top defensive lineman in a vote by conference players.

Last season: Gaines capped his senior season by making three tackles, including one for a loss, in Washington’s Rose Bowl loss to Ohio State.

Why the Rams drafted him: With the departure of Ndamukong Suh, the Rams were searching for depth in the defensive line. Gaines plays inside, which might enable Michael Brockers to continue playing more as an end.

