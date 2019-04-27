Rams select Washington defensive tackle Greg Gaines in fourth round of NFL draft

The Rams started Day 3 of the NFL draft by selecting Washington defensive tackle Greg Gaines in the fourth round.
Greg Gaines, defensive tackle
6 feet, 2 inches, 316 pounds, Washington, Round 4, Pick 134
Notable: Gaines, who played at La Habra High, won the Morris Trophy as the Pac-12 Conference’s top defensive lineman in a vote by conference players.
Last season: Gaines capped his senior season by making three tackles, including one for a loss, in Washington’s Rose Bowl loss to Ohio State.
Why the Rams drafted him: With the departure of Ndamukong Suh, the Rams were searching for depth in the defensive line. Gaines plays inside, which might enable Michael Brockers to continue playing more as an end.