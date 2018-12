Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt withdraws name from consideration for Georgia Tech head coaching job

Thursday’s practice was canceled because of rain, but the team was able to conduct a walk-through in the Costa Mesa High gym. Running back Melvin Gordon, who missed Sunday night’s game in Pittsburgh because of a right-knee injury, did not participate. … The Chargers probably will decide next week whether tight end Hunter Henry, who underwent surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee last June, can return to practice with an eye toward returning this season. But rookie linebacker Kyzir White, who had minor knee surgery in October, is out for the season.