Michael Badgley is on the money, his five field goals a key to Chargers' 23-17 wild-card victory over the Ravens

The Chargers offensive line, which was overwhelmed by the Ravens in the Dec. 22 game, when it gave up four second-half sacks of Rivers, did a much better job Sunday. Rivers was sacked only once. … Desmond King returned a punt 33 yards, the longest such return in Chargers postseason history, to set up Badgley’s second field goal, and he returned the second-half kickoff 72 yards, the second-longest in franchise playoff history behind Andre Coleman’s 98-yard return in Super Bowl XXIX. … Melvin Ingram’s two sacks were the most by a Charger in a postseason game since Raylee Johnson had two in that same Super Bowl.