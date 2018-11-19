What we learned from the Chargers' 23-22 loss to the Broncos

For all of his struggles, Caleb Sturgis never directly cost the Chargers a chance to win by missing a kick. Michael Badgley’s failed extra point Sunday could be viewed as the ultimate difference in a one-point game. It is true, however, that the Broncos went for a two-point conversion early in the fourth quarter when, had Badgley made the extra point in question, they almost certainly would have gone for one. Still, the missed kick brought back more of the same sinking feelings that have been swirled around this team and its various kickers over the last two years. Badgley is the Chargers’ sixth full-time kicker since the start of last season. He did kick off better and make three field goals Sunday. But that wide-left PAT was just one of several bad Chargers moments against the Broncos.