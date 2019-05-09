Trey Pipkins’ growth into offensive-line role with Chargers begins at rookie camp

The Chargers drafted him as a developmental project, Trey Pipkins no stranger to developing quicker.
The rookie offensive lineman explained that, during a three- to four-month span in high school, he grew seven inches.
“It was crazy,” Pipkins said. “It was lot of growing pains. I was really lanky and awkward for a little bit, didn’t really know what to do with all my extra limbs.”
Now a 6-foot-6, 309-pound NFL prospect, Pipkins will make his unofficial pro debut Friday when the Chargers open a three-day rookie minicamp in Costa Mesa.
Their seven 2019 draftees and 19 undrafted free agents signed last month are expected to attend, along with a select number of non-contract invitees.
Pipkins, who grew up in Minnesota, was selected in the third round out of the University of Sioux Falls, the only school that offered him an opportunity to play coming out of high school.
His sudden growth coupled with the fact he didn’t even weigh 250 pounds in high school put Pipkins well below the radar. Before going to Sioux Falls he had been an undersized tight end.
“I was always that kid that said he wanted play professional sports,” he said. “[But] a lot of kids [say that]. I was 5-11 my junior year … and once I hit my growth spurt … that’s when it started to click a little bit.”
Pipkins will have his first opportunity to impress the Chargers coaches as member of the team. He’ll be joined by another touted small-school prospect in safety Nasir Adderley, the Chargers’ second-round selection out of Delaware. Adderley is considered to be more NFL-ready than Pipkins.
In the first round, the team went more conventional, taking Notre Dame defensive lineman Jerry Tillery.