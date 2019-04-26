Advertisement

Chargers take Notre Dame DT Jerry Tillery with 28th pick in NFL draft

By
Apr 25, 2019 | 8:40 PM
Notre Dame defensive lineman Jerry Tillery rushes Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello during the second half in South Bend, Ind. on Sept. 29, 2018 (Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)

Jerry Tillery, defensive tackle

6 feet 6, 295 pounds, Notre Dame, Round 1, Pick 28

Notable: Tillery had shoulder surgery in early March but reports have indicated he is ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation and is expected to be ready for full activities in early July.

Last season: In 12 games with the Irish, Tillery had seven sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss. He finished with 28 total tackles. The year before, as a junior, he had 56 total tackles.

Why the Chargers drafted him: Defensive tackle was one of the team’s biggest needs entering the draft. Brandon Mebane, Justin Jones and T.Y. McGill were the only interior defensive linemen on the roster. Corey Liuget and Damion Square both remain free agents. In the Chargers’ defensive front, Tillery will be reunited with Isaac Rochell, his former Notre Dame teammate.

