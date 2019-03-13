Chargers sign Tyrod Taylor to back up quarterback Philip Rivers

The Chargers agreed to terms Wednesday with a player they hope never sees significant snaps in 2019.
Quarterback Tyrod Taylor was added on a two-year contract to back up Philip Rivers, who hasn’t missed a start since taking over in 2006.
The team also officially lost wide receiver Tyrell Williams, who is expected to sign with Oakland. The Chargers entered free agency knowing they almost certainly would be unable to afford keeping Williams.
Bringing in Taylor marks a reunion with coach Anthony Lynn, the pair having spent two seasons together in Buffalo.
Taylor, who turns 30 in August, started 46 games over the past four years with the Bills and Cleveland Browns. He was replaced after three games in 2018 by Baker Mayfield.
Geno Smith backed up Rivers in 2018 and attempted four passes in five games of mop-up action.
Cardale Jones, who was the No. 3 quarterback a year ago, remains on the Chargers’ roster. They also still could draft a young developmental prospect as the possible replacement for whenever Rivers retires.
Losing Williams was a near foregone conclusion after the season, particularly given the thin free-agent market for wide receivers.
In four seasons with the Chargers, he caught 155 passes for 2,530 yards and 17 touchdowns.
The continued development of Mike Williams should lessen the blow of Tyrell Williams’ departure, although the Chargers now face the reality of having to see him twice a year with one of their AFC West rivals.