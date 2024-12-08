Chargers vs. Chiefs: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

Are Rams, Chargers playoff threats? Facing best teams in AFC could prove telltale

It’s going to be a yardstick Sunday for Los Angeles NFL teams.

The Rams play host to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon, followed by the Chargers at Kansas City that night.

Those are litmus tests, a chance for the Rams and Chargers to see how they measure up against two of the best teams in the league.

The Bills already have clinched the AFC East — an astounding feat, considering there are five games to play — and the Chiefs have the NFL’s best record at 11-1, their only loss coming to Buffalo.

Whereas Detroit and Philadelphia are the dominant teams in the NFC, it’s extremely likely that either Kansas City or Buffalo will wind up with the AFC’s top seed. Pittsburgh has an outside chance in that race, but the Steelers’ remaining schedule isn’t as favorable.