Chargers vs. Chiefs: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

Are Rams, Chargers playoff threats? Facing best teams in AFC could prove telltale
It’s going to be a yardstick Sunday for Los Angeles NFL teams.
The Rams play host to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon, followed by the Chargers at Kansas City that night.
Those are litmus tests, a chance for the Rams and Chargers to see how they measure up against two of the best teams in the league.
The Bills already have clinched the AFC East — an astounding feat, considering there are five games to play — and the Chiefs have the NFL’s best record at 11-1, their only loss coming to Buffalo.
Whereas Detroit and Philadelphia are the dominant teams in the NFC, it’s extremely likely that either Kansas City or Buffalo will wind up with the AFC’s top seed. Pittsburgh has an outside chance in that race, but the Steelers’ remaining schedule isn’t as favorable.
Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch, predictions and betting odds
Greg Roman has built his career as a run game guru but the Chargers offensive coordinator’s ground attack has slowed to a crawl.
The Chargers rank 18th in the NFL with 112.9 yards rushing per game and 22nd with 4.1 yards per carry. After rushing for just 56 yards against the Atlanta Falcons, the Chargers (8-5) are trying to rediscover their ground attack in time for Sunday’s prime-time game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
“We gotta run the ball better,” Roman said. “Everybody’s committed this week. You can’t beat the Chiefs dropping back 60 times.”