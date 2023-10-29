Chargers vs. Chicago Bears: Live updates, start time and analysis

Chargers vs. Bears matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Breaking down how the Chargers (2-4) and the Chicago Bears (2-5) match up heading into their game Sunday at 5:20 p.m. at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on NBC.

When Chargers have the ball

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) has not been the same since he fractured his middle finger, even though the injury is not on his throwing hand. (Ed Zurga / Associated Press)

During Justin Herbert’s rookie year in 2020, in starts 10 and 11, the Chargers failed to top 17 points in losses to Buffalo (27-17) and New England (45-0). For the first time since, back-to-back games without eclipsing 17 in losses to Dallas (20-17) and Kansas City (31-17).

The offense under first-year coordinator Kellen Moore has underwhelmed of late, the Chargers struggling to protect Herbert and run with any consistency.

