Chargers offense awakens with scores on first five drives in rout of Bears

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10), who had three touchdown passes, throws a pass to Austin Ekeler (30) while pressured by Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6).

From sputtering to strutting, the Chargers’ offense scored on its first five possessions Sunday night en route to a 30-13 victory over Chicago at SoFi Stadium.

The Chargers, after failing to top 17 points in back-to-back losses, opened a 24-7 halftime edge and then cruised as their defense bottled up the Bears and rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent, who was making his second career start.

Justin Herbert completed his first 15 pass attempts and finished 31 of 40 for 298 yards and three touchdowns.

Advertisement

His scoring tosses went to Austin Ekeler, Simi Fehoko and Donald Parham Jr. Ekeler had seven catches for a team-high 94 yards.

The Chargers (3-4) also received some production from rookie first-round pick Quentin Johnston, who caught five passes for 50 yards after struggling to find his place in the offense through the season’s first six games.

The Chargers’ Trey Pipkins III (79) celebrates the 39-yard touchdown reception by Austin Ekeler (30) against the Bears. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Defensively, the Chargers twice stopped the Bears (2-6) on downs in the second half. Cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor and safety Derwin James Jr. both had interceptions. Linebackers Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray Jr. led the Chargers with 10 and nine tackles, respectively.

The good promises started early for the Chargers as Joey Bosa sacked Bagent to end Chicago’s initial possession.

After taking over at their eight-yard line, the Chargers went 92 yards in 10 plays to score the first points. Ekeler took a short Herbert pass and ran 39 yards for the touchdown.

The drive included some wrinkles: Reserve offensive lineman Jordan McFadden was employed as a blocking fullback on one play and Parham Jr. had a seven-yard reception on a flea-flicker.

The Chargers’ defense forced a three-and-out on the Bears’ next possession and the offense kept things rolling by going 55 yards in nine plays to move ahead 14-0 with 43 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Herbert hit Fehoko on third-and-three for a nine-yard touchdown. The catch was Fehoko’s first as a Charger. Claimed off Pittsburgh’s practice squad in September, he was appearing in his third game for the team.

Advertisement

Herbert began the night 15 for 15 for 142 yards, and the Chargers generated nine of the game’s first 10 first downs.

They opened their lead to 17-0 on a 43-yard Cameron Dicker field goal with 8:50 left before halftime.

Chicago responded with an impressive 14-play, 75-yard drive to close to within 17-7 in the final two minutes of the second quarter. Darrynton Evans scored on an 11-yard run.

But Herbert and the Chargers were left with 1:47 to come up with an answer and they did, going 75 yards in nine plays with Herbert hitting Parham for an 11-yard score.

After making the catch at the five-yard line, Parham fought through three Bears defenders to reach the end zone with four seconds remaining to make it 24-7 at the half.

Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers played without starting tight end Gerald Everett, who was out because of a hip injury.

Wide receiver Joshua Palmer (knee) and safety Alohi Gilman (heel) both played after being deemed questionable Friday.

Palmer hobbled off the field and directly into the medical tent after going down following a nine-yard catch in the first quarter but returned to the game a short time later.

The Chargers return to prime time for their next game, Nov. 6, when they visit the New York Jets for “Monday Night Football.” The Jets (4-3) beat the New York Giants in overtime Sunday 13-10 and have won three in a row.