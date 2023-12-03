Chargers vs. New England Patriots: Live updates, start time and analysis

Chargers-Patriots matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Breaking down how the Chargers (4-7) and New England Patriots (2-9) match up heading into their game Sunday at 10 a.m. PST in Foxborough, Mass. The game will be televised on CBS and Paramount+.

When Chargers have the ball

Keenan Allen leads the NFL in catches and has been the force behind the Chargers offense for weeks. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Against a stout and hard-hitting Baltimore defense last weekend, the Chargers had their least productive day (10 points) since Week 3 last season, a string of 26 games, including the playoffs. They went nearly 3½ quarters with only three points versus the Ravens, which seems almost impossible with Justin Herbert at quarterback.

However, the Chargers’ offense mostly has been reduced to Herbert and receiver Keenan Allen, who has remained effective despite a shoulder injury. Allen also has a quadriceps issue that limited him in practice (listed as questionable to play).

