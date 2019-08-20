Chargers release veteran long snapper Mike Windt

The Chargers parted ways with their second-longest tenured player Tuesday by releasing long snapper Mike Windt.

Entering his 10th season, Windt had spent his entire career with the team. Only quarterback Philip Rivers, who is going into his 16th season, has been a Charger longer.

“While long snapper is often an overlooked position, Mike’s dependability and consistent performance was always heavily valued by coaches and teammates alike,” general manager Tom Telesco said in a statement. “On behalf of everyone in our organization, I want to thank Mike for all the contributions he made, both on and off the field, during his nine-year career with the Chargers.”

The move leaves Cole Mazza as the lone long snapper in training camp. Mazza spent four years collegiately at Alabama from 2013-16. He most recently played in the now-disbanded AAF.

Advertisement

Windt was a constant on special teams for the Chargers since signing as a free agent in October of 2010. He played in all 16 regular season games in seven of his nine seasons, including each of the past six.