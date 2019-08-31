Chargers’ Russell Okung to miss six more weeks

The Chargers will be without starting left tackle Russell Okung for at least the first six weeks of the regular season.

The team left Okung on the non-football injury list Saturday while trimming the roster to the league-mandated 53 players.

Okung has been sidelined since suffering a pulmonary embolism in June. His treatment includes blood thinners, which makes playing football impossible.

He will need medical clearance before he’s permitted to return. Okung was reevaluated this week but not cleared.

Any player who begins the season on the non-football injury list can not return before Week 7.

The Chargers have been preparing all preseason to go into their Sept. 8 opener against Indianapolis with Trent Scott at left tackle. Undrafted out of Grambling State last year, Scott started one game — at right tackle — in 2018.

Most notable among other roster moves Saturday, the Chargers waived defensive back Jaylen Watkins, who was expected to compete for the starting job at free safety when training camp opened.