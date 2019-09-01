Chargers GM Tom Telesco says team is suspending Melvin Gordon contract talks

The discord between the Chargers and Melvin Gordon grew colder Sunday when the team announced it was suspending negotiations on a contract extension.

General manager Tom Telesco said he informed the running back’s representatives that, with Week 1 beginning, any such talks would now be put off until after the season.

“When, or if, Melvin reports,” Telesco said, “he will play under his current contract.”

Gordon is scheduled to make $5.6 million in the final year of his rookie deal. He is seeking an extension that would pay him closer to what the NFL’s top backs are being paid — upward of $13 million per year.

Advertisement

The Chargers have been offering something in the $10-million range, and neither side has shown much willingness to budge.

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon scores a touchdown against the Browns in October. Will Gordon return to the Chargers before the start of the season? (Getty Images)

On Saturday, the club gave Gordon’s representatives permission to seek a trade as his holdout stretched into its sixth week.

Gordon’s situation has hung over the franchise for several weeks, going back to mid-July when his agent informed the team that Gordon would not report and instead would demand a trade if an extension failed to materialize.

Without Gordon, the Chargers will go into their opener Sept. 8 against Indianapolis with Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson as their top running backs.