John Wolford and Dakota Allen among players signed to Rams’ practice squad

Rams linebacker Dakota Allen looks on during a game.
Linebacker Dakota Allen was signed to the Rams’ practice squad Sunday after not being named to the team’s 53-man roster.
(Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Sep. 1, 2019
2:17 PM
A day after releasing them as part of roster cuts, the Rams re-signed 10 players to their practice squad Sunday, including running back John Kelly, linebacker Dakota Allen and quarterback John Wolford.

NFL teams can carry 53 players on the roster, with 46 active for games. Each team also can carry 10 practice squad players.

More than 1,100 players became available Saturday after teams trimmed rosters from 90 to 53 players. Teams awarded claims on players must put those players on their roster.

The Rams, in the 31st claiming position among 32 teams, were not awarded any of the players they claimed.

Kelly, a sixth-round pick in 2018, and Allen, a seventh-round draft pick in April, were players drafted by the Rams who were signed to the practice squad.

Wolford parlayed an opportunity in the defunct Alliance of American Football into a role with the Rams and passed for three touchdowns during the preseason.

Other practice squad signees: tight end Kendall Blanton, offensive linemen Chandler Brewer and Jeremiah Kolone, defensive linemen Landis Durham and Marquise Copeland, defensive back Donte Deayon and safety Jake Gervase.

Several Rams players waived on Friday and Saturday were claimed by other teams.

Quarterback Brandon Allen was claimed by the Denver Broncos; receiver KhaDarel Hodge, the Cleveland Browns; defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, the New York Jets; cornerback Kevin Peterson, the Arizona Cardinals; and safety Steven Parker, the Miami Dolphins.

Gary Klein
