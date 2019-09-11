Chargers’ Hunter Henry out indefinitely because of a fracture in left knee

The Chargers have lost tight end Hunter Henry indefinitely to a tibia plateau fracture in his left knee, suffered Sunday in a 30-24 overtime victory over Indianapolis.

He wasn’t placed on injured reserve, the team thinking he could come back sooner than the eight weeks required by a move to injured reserve.

The Chargers, however, did not offer a more precise timetable for Henry’s return.

He missed most of last season because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament, coming back to play briefly in the final playoff game, a 41-28 loss at New England.

The Chargers have one tight end, Matt Sokol, on their practice squad.

Another option could be Antonio Gates, though coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday that he has had no contact with the longtime Charger.