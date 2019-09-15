Late Detroit touchdown is one of the few defensive blemishes for Chargers

There wasn’t much more Casey Hayward could do. The Chargers cornerback matched Detroit receiver Kenny Golladay stride for stride on a fourth-quarter post pattern and was in position to make a game-saving play while avoiding a pass-interference penalty on a yellow-flag-filled afternoon.

It didn’t matter. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford dropped a perfectly thrown spiral from 31 yards out into the outstretched arms of Golladay, who made the catch with Hayward at his hip for the decisive touchdown in Detroit’s 13-10 victory over the Chargers at Ford Field.

“Yeah, I had that guy pretty well covered, and he made a good throw and a good catch,” Hayward said of the play, which came with 7 minutes 21 seconds left. “They’ve played in this league long enough — they’re gonna make good throws and catch balls too.”

It had been a pretty good day for the Chargers defense until that touchdown and the eight-play, 69-yard drive that led to it. Hayward and free safety Rayshawn Jenkins both intercepted third-quarter passes by Stafford, who entered the game with a string of 161 straight passes without an interception.

Advertisement

One week after allowing Indianapolis to rush for 203 yards in the season opener, the Chargers held the Lions to 94 yards on the ground, with linebacker Thomas Davis making a team-high 12 tackles and defensive ends Melvin Ingram (seven tackles) and Joey Bosa (six tackles) doing plenty of dirty work.

Stafford had a decent day, completing 22 of 30 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns — eight went to Golladay for 117 yards — but he wasn’t as prolific as he was in Detroit’s opener, when he completed 27 of 45 passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns against Arizona.

Lions rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson, who caught six passes for 131 yards and a touchdown in the opener — an NFL record for most receiving yards by a tight end in his debut — caught one pass for seven yards, with strong safety Adrian Phillips handling most of the coverage duties on the 6-foot-5, 247-pounder from Iowa.

The Chargers held the Lions to six points in the first three quarters and 13 points in the game, a stingy effort that is usually good enough to win on Sundays.

Advertisement

“I thought we played better defensively, especially against the run,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said. “We worked at it this week, and it was good to see that it paid off against a good running team.”

The pass defense was especially stout in the third quarter, which featured Hayward’s first interception since Nov. 23, 2017, at Dallas.

1 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers scrambles away from Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones during the third quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams beats Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin but can’t hang on to the ball in the end zone during the first quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers slides for a first down in front of Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker during the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers yells at one of his receivers following a broken play against the Detroit Lions. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 31 Detroit Lions defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson waits with teammates before taking the field against the Los Angeles Chargers. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 6 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers greets the Dominican Sisters of Mary Mother of the Eucharist during pregame warmups in Detroit. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 7 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler jumps over the top for a first-quarter touchdown against the Detroit Lions. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 8 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams hauls in a long pass late in the second quarter to give the Chargers good field position for a field-goal attempt. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 9 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Melvin Ingram writhes in pain after injuring his leg during fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 10 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler breaks out for a big gain against the Detroit Lions late in the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 11 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers teammates Melvin Ingram, left, and Joey Bosa team up to prevent Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson from getting a first down during the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 12 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers kicker Ty Long misses a 41-yard field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 13 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers players react after Ty Long misses a 41-yard field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 14 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler walks off the field after fumbling at the goal line in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 15 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams can’t haul in a pass in front of Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin during the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 16 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers yells at officials from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 17 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson is brought down by Lions defenders during a second-half run. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 18 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers safety Adrian Phillips is helped to his feet after suffering an injury in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 19 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams can’t come up with a catch in the end zone against the Detroit Lions. (Getty Images) 20 / 31 Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay catches a 31-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford, beating Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward late in the fourth quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 21 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers safety Rayshawn Jenkins intercepts a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 22 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward intercepts a pass intended for Detroit Lions receiver Kenny Golladay during the third quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 23 / 31 Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson scores on a 36-yard pass from Matthew Stafford, beating Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Thomas Davis to the end zone. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 24 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers kicker Ty Long converts on a 39-yard field-goal attempt late in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 25 / 31 Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson runs against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half. (Associated Press) 26 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn looks on during the first half against the Detroit Lions. (Associated Press) 27 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers rolls out to pass against the Detroit Lions. (Associated Press) 28 / 31 Philip Rivers passes during the first half against the Lions. (Getty Images) 29 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler makes a first-quarter catch in front of Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker. (Getty Images) 30 / 31 Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson tries to make a catch in front of Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Thomas Davis during the second quarter. (Getty Images) 31 / 31 Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard recovers a fumble by Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler during the third quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

From the Chargers 36-yard line, Stafford threw into the end zone for Golladay, who pulled Hayward down from behind as Hayward first juggled and then secured the ball with 11:29 left in the quarter. Golladay was called for pass interference, but that didn’t prevent Hayward from the interception.

“I just concentrated on the ball,” Hayward said. “I’ve made a pick like that before. I was in good position. The dude kind of yanked me and I was still able to get my hands on the ball.”

With less than a minute left in the third from the Lions’ 34-yard line, Stafford threw long over the middle to Marvin Jones. Jenkins, playing the center-field position in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s cover-three scheme, backpedaled and timed his jump perfectly to grab his first career interception.

“He just threw it up there,” Jenkins said of Stafford. “I couldn’t believe he threw it up there. My mindset was just go and high-point the ball. And make sure I come down with it.”

The Chargers came up with another big play in the fourth quarter when Bosa dropped C.J. Anderson for a three-yard loss on second down and cornerback Brandon Facyson made a nice ankle-tackle of Golladay on third down.

But on fourth-and-one from the Chargers’ 35, Stafford hit Jones for a four-yard pass and a first down. His next throw went to Golladay for the game-winning touchdown.

Advertisement

“We played good, but at the end of the day, we could have held them to fewer points,” Hayward said. “We didn’t do it on that last drive. We had them on fourth down, and they made another good play. We’ve got to figure out a way to win no matter how many points we hold them to.”