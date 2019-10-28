Chargers fire offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt amid scoring struggles

The Chargers’ disappointing first half of the 2019 season cost offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt his job.

The team announced that Whisenhunt had been fired Monday night.

“This is not an easy decision and definitely not one that I take lightly,” coach Anthony Lynn said in a statement. “You win as a team, and you lose as a team. It’s never about just one person.

“At the end of the day, however, I simply felt a change was needed at this time. I want to thank Ken for his years of service to the Chargers organization and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Advertisement

Whisenhunt, 57, was in fifth season as the Chargers’ offensive coordinator. He was retained when Lynn took over as head coach before the 2017 season.

The Chargers have struggled to score points and run the ball en route to losing five of their first eight games.

The offense ranks 17th in total yards, 23rd in points per game and 28th in rushing yards per game.

Whisenhunt has been coaching in the NFL since 1997, when he worked with the tight ends for the Baltimore Ravens.

Advertisement

He was later a head coach with Arizona and Tennessee.

The Chargers did not announce an interim offensive coordinator. Their next game is Sunday, at home, against Green Bay.