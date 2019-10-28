Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Chargers

Chargers fire offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt amid scoring struggles

Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt talks to quarterback Philip Rivers during a loss to the Detroit Lions on Sept. 15.
(Getty Images)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Oct. 28, 2019
7:33 PM
The Chargers’ disappointing first half of the 2019 season cost offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt his job.

The team announced that Whisenhunt had been fired Monday night.

“This is not an easy decision and definitely not one that I take lightly,” coach Anthony Lynn said in a statement. “You win as a team, and you lose as a team. It’s never about just one person.

“At the end of the day, however, I simply felt a change was needed at this time. I want to thank Ken for his years of service to the Chargers organization and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Whisenhunt, 57, was in fifth season as the Chargers’ offensive coordinator. He was retained when Lynn took over as head coach before the 2017 season.

The Chargers have struggled to score points and run the ball en route to losing five of their first eight games.

The offense ranks 17th in total yards, 23rd in points per game and 28th in rushing yards per game.

Whisenhunt has been coaching in the NFL since 1997, when he worked with the tight ends for the Baltimore Ravens.

He was later a head coach with Arizona and Tennessee.

The Chargers did not announce an interim offensive coordinator. Their next game is Sunday, at home, against Green Bay.

Jeff Miller
Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
