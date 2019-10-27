Chargers escape with victory over Bears after Eddy Pineiro’s missed field goal

The Chargers narrowly avoided a new flavor of heartbreak Sunday, surviving Chicago 17-16 when Eddy Pineiro’s 41-yard field goal attempt as time expired slid just wide left.

The win snapped the Chargers’ three-game losing streak.

They had taken their one-point lead with 8:04 remaining in the game when Austin Ekeler took a pass from Philip Rivers and turned it into an 11-yard score.

Ekeler reached the end zone only after he made a move and ducked under Chicago linebacker Danny Trevathan inside the five-yard line.

The drive was set up by a Melvin Ingram fumble recovery that gave the Chargers the ball at the Bears’ 31-yard line.

Immediately before that, the Chargers failed to capitalize on a Casey Hayward interception. The pickoff and Hayward’s 37-yard return gave the Chargers the ball at the Chicago 20-yard line.

A holding penalty on center Scott Quessenberry and a near-touchdown pass that Keenan Allen couldn’t hold onto in the end zone thwarted the series.

Chase McLaughlin then missed a 42-yard field goal wide right, the Chargers coming away with no points.

Allen was initially questionable for the game because of a hamstring injury suffered last week in practice.

The Chargers also welcomed back left tackle Russell Okung and Ingram.

Okung played for the first time this season after missing seven games. He suffered a pulmonary embolism in June. Okung did exit the game, however, in the second half with a calf issue.

1 / 15 Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro misses a 41-yard field-goal attempt on the final play of the game in the Chargers' 17-16 win Sunday.

Ingram had missed the previous three games because of a hamstring problem.

The Chargers closed to within 16-10 in the final minute of the third quarter on a 20-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin. That kick capped a 14-play, 73-yard drive that consumed nearly half of the quarter.

Chicago had taken a 16-7 lead on a four-yard touchdown run by David Montgomery on the opening drive of the second half.

The Chargers’ offensive struggles from the previous three weeks continued into a first quarter that saw them gain only 20 total yards and pick up zero first downs.

They still hadn’t done much until their final possession before halftime when a leaping, acrobatic catch by Mike Williams produced a 43-yard gain.

On the next play, Melvin Gordon ran 19 yards for a touchdown, his first on the ground this season.

Defensively, the Chargers limited the Bears to three field goals in the first half, repeatedly tightening up in the red zone.