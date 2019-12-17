Chargers standouts Joey Bosa and Keenan Allen named Pro Bowl starters

Joey Bosa said he felt poised to have a great season in 2018 before suffering a foot injury in August, an injury that limited him to seven games.

He said the same thing in 2019 and, after staying healthy this time, has delivered, producing a performance that earned him his second Pro Bowl bid.

The defensive end was one of two Chargers to be honored Tuesday, joining wide receiver Keenan Allen, who was named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl.

Melvin Ingram was picked as a first alternate at defensive end for the Chargers and Derek Watt as a first alternate on special teams and second alternate at fullback.

Bosa, 24 and in his fourth season, is second in the AFC with 10½ sacks. He also has 25 quarterback hits and 60 tackles with two games to play.

His finest game so far came during a Week 8 victory at Chicago when he had two sacks, seven tackles and two other tackles for loss.

Bosa’s single-season career highs are 12½ sacks and 70 tackles, both set during 2017, his other Pro Bowl year.

Along with providing steady quarterback pressure, he also has been praised throughout this season for his ability and willingness to stop the run.

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen was named a Pro Bowl starter on Tuesday. (Harry How / Getty Images)

“He’s always been a talented player,” defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. “But I think the combination of playing the run and playing the pass and the consistency that he’s playing at [have stood out].”

In 2020, Bosa will be in the option year of his rookie contract. He will have a base salary in excess of $14 million.

Given his performance and the importance of his position, Bosa is in line for a major pay hike and could hold out next training camp in order to attempt to force a new deal.

Unlike Melvin Gordon’s failed holdout this season, Bosa would be armed with significantly more leverage.

Allen, 27, has 90 receptions for 1,046 yards — both third in the conference — and five touchdowns in his seventh season, all with the Chargers.

He went over the 1,000-yard mark for the third year in a row and fourth overall on Sunday against Minnesota.

Allen began the season with two 100-yard games in the first three weeks. In a Week 3 loss to Houston, he had 13 catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

Ingram, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has 5½ sacks and 44 total tackles. Watt is tied for the league lead with 15 special-teams tackles. He is the only NFL player in 2019 with a touchdown and at least 11 special-teams tackles.