Chargers fail to conjure much dignity in offense-challenged loss to Raiders

The Chargers played their final game at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday and went out with not a lot of dignity.

They lost to Oakland 24-17 on another day of not enough offense and too few plays being made.

The Chargers fell to 5-10 and will finish a disappointing season next weekend in Kansas City. They will move into the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood for the 2020 season.

In falling to the Raiders, they lost for the fifth time in six games and third time in a row at home.

Oakland, which improved to 7-8, was coming off a home loss of its own, to Jacksonville, a team the Chargers beat by five touchdowns two weeks ago.

Trailing 24-14, the Chargers closed to within seven points on a Michael Badgley 27-yard field goal with 1:27 remaining.

That drive stalled at the Oakland nine-yard line with three consecutive Philip Rivers incompletions as the Raiders defense tightened up.

1 / 7 Chargers running back Austin Ekeler evades a tackle by Oakland Raiders inside linebacker Will Compton during the second quarter. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 7 Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is brought down by Oakland Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner during the first quarter. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 7 Chargers running back Melvin Gordon celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders in the second quarter. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 7 Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa sacks Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr during the first half. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 7 Chargers running back Melvin Gordon scores a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders in the second quarter. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times) 6 / 7 Chargers tight end Hunter Henry catches a pass over Oakland Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson during the first quarter. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times) 7 / 7 Chargers running back Austin Ekeler spins away from Oakland Raiders free safety Erik Harris during the second quarter. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers’ last gasp ended with a failed on-side kick. Oakland picked up a first down on its subsequent possession to end the game.

After last week’s defeat, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was booed off the field. On Sunday, he completed 26 of 30 passes for 291 yards. He also passed for one touchdown and ran for another.

The Chargers finished with only 19 rushing yards on 16 attempts. Melvin Gordon ran for two scores but totaled just 15 yards on nine carries.

Philip Rivers, who dealt with a right hand problem for much of the afternoon, completed 27 of 39 for 279 yards.

The game began with the Chargers committing penalties — a false start on Gordon and an illegal use of hands on left tackle Trey Pipkins — on their first two plays from scrimmage.

Later in the first quarter, defensive back Desmond King failed to tackle Hunter Renfrow on what became a 56-yard touchdown pass for the Raiders.

After tying the score 7-7 late in first half, the Chargers permitted Oakland to go 75 yards in 11 plays to take a 14-7 lead on a three-yard run by Carr.

The Raiders then came out and drove 75 yards again — this time on 13 plays — on the opening possession of the second half, finishing with a five-yard touchdown run by DeAndre Washington.

On the verge of possibly being blown out for the second consecutive week at home, the Chargers responded with an 83-yard touchdown drive during which they converted a fourth down near midfield.

Gordon scored from a yard out to make it 21-14 heading into the fourth quarter.