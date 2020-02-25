Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Chargers

Jordan Love could be a fit for the Chargers, but what about all those interceptions?

Utah State v LSU
Utah State quarterback Jordan Love drops back to pass against LSU on Oct. 5 in Baton Rouge, La.
(Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Feb. 25, 2020
9:59 AM
The Chargers need a quarterback. Jordan Love will be available in the upcoming draft.

One potential problem: Love just threw 17 interceptions in 13 games for Utah State.

The Chargers are shopping for a new quarterback largely because Philip Rivers turned the ball over too often in 2019, a season that ended with a disappointing 5-11 record.

“It just came from me trying to do a little too much out there and force the ball downfield,” said Love, who, in his third college season, threw three interceptions each against Wake Forest, LSU and BYU.

He was intercepted six times as both a freshman and sophomore. Then Love’s turnovers ballooned as the Aggies went 7-6 overall and 6-2 in the Mountain West.

In a quarterback class headed by Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert, Love is generally regarded as a member of the top five.

“I had to go back and break it down and see why I made those mistakes,” he said. “It’s something I gotta learn from, can’t keep letting it happen. That’s what I tell teams right there.”

