Chargers agree to terms with veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph

Free agent defensive tackle Linval Joseph, shown as a member of the Vikings, has agreed to a two-year contract with the Chargers.
(Mitchell Leff / Getty Images)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
March 18, 2020
11:24 AM
The Chargers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with defensive tackle Linval Joseph. He signed for a reported $17 million with another $2 million available in incentives.

The position became one of need last week when the team released Brandon Mebane in a move to open salary cap space.

Joseph, 31, is a 10-year veteran who spent his first four seasons with the New York Giants and the past six with the Minnesota Vikings.

Joseph has started at least 12 games every year since 2011 and has appeared in 141 games for his career. A second-round pick of the Giants in 2010, he was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2017.

Jeff Miller
Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
