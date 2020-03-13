Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Chargers

Chargers use franchise tag on tight end Hunter Henry

Chargers tight end Hunter Henry catches a pass against the Minnesota Vikings.
Chargers tight end Hunter Henry is set to play the 2020 season under the franchise tag.
(Harry How / Getty Images)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
March 13, 2020
11:15 AM
The Chargers officially moved to keep Hunter Henry by placing a franchise tag on the veteran tight end, the team announced Friday.

The decision ties Henry to the team for the 2020 season, at a salary of about $11 million. The sides are expected to continue negotiations on a long-term contract. The NFL’s franchise tag deadline is Monday.

Henry, 25, is coming off his most productive season. He caught 55 passes for 652 yards and five touchdowns, missing four games because of a tibial plateau fracture in his left knee.

In three seasons — he sat out all but one game in 2018 because of a torn ACL — Henry has scored 17 touchdowns.

The Chargers most recently used the franchise tag in 2017, when defensive end Melvin Ingram was tagged before agreeing to a four-year extension worth up to $66 million.

Chargers
Jeff Miller
Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
