Chargers add former Bengals linebacker Nick Vigil

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Nick Vigil tackles David Johnson of the Arizona Cardinals during their game in October.
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Nick Vigil tackles David Johnson of the Arizona Cardinals during their game in October. Vigil will play for the Chargers next season and Johnson the Houston Texans.
(Kirk Irwin / Getty Images)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
March 24, 2020
3:27 PM
The Chargers added some needed depth at linebacker Tuesday by reportedly agreeing to a one-year deal with Nick Vigil.

A third-round draft pick in 2016, Vigil spent the past four seasons with Cincinnati. He started all 16 games for the Bengals last season, finishing with 111 combined tackles and one interception.

Vigil, 26, started 37 of the 54 games in which he appeared for Cincinnati. He played in college at Utah State.

The Chargers released veteran starting linebacker Thomas Davis this month and also lost Jatavis Brown to Philadelphia through free agency. Davis eventually signed with Washington.

Chargers
Jeff Miller
Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
