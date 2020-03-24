Former Chargers receiver Travis Benjamin to sign with 49ers

Wide receiver Travis Benjamin found a new home Tuesday, agreeing to a one-year contract with San Francisco, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

He spent the previous four seasons with the Chargers, the past two interrupted by injury.

Benjamin, 30, appeared in five games in 2019, catching six passes for 30 yards. He had 47 receptions for 677 yards and four touchdowns in 2016, his first season with the then-San Diego Chargers.

The team decided early in the offseason to move on from Benjamin, a receiver most noted for his speed.

The Chargers are still shopping for someone to fill in behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. They are expected to add a veteran or draft a receiver next month.