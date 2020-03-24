Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Former Chargers receiver Travis Benjamin to sign with 49ers

Chargers wide receiver Travis Benjamin runs with the ball during a game against the Cleveland Browns in December 2017.
(Harry How / Getty Images)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
March 24, 2020
12:53 PM
Wide receiver Travis Benjamin found a new home Tuesday, agreeing to a one-year contract with San Francisco, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

He spent the previous four seasons with the Chargers, the past two interrupted by injury.

Benjamin, 30, appeared in five games in 2019, catching six passes for 30 yards. He had 47 receptions for 677 yards and four touchdowns in 2016, his first season with the then-San Diego Chargers.

The team decided early in the offseason to move on from Benjamin, a receiver most noted for his speed.

The Chargers are still shopping for someone to fill in behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. They are expected to add a veteran or draft a receiver next month.

Jeff Miller
Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
