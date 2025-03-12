Chargers bringing back linebacker Troy Dye and receiver Jalen Reagor

Chargers linebacker Troy Dye runs onto the field before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 8.

The Chargers agreed to contract extensions with linebacker Troy Dye and wide receiver Jalen Reagor, the team announced Wednesday.

Dye’s deal, as reported by NFL Media, is for two years and is worth $5.5 million with an opportunity to earn $8 million. Dye, a Norco native, returned to Southern California on a one-year contract last year after beginning his career with the Minnesota Vikings and had a career-best 57 tackles for the Chargers. He was a key figure in a linebacking unit that weathered a groin injury to Denzel Perryman. Perryman, who missed six games, is also a free agent after 55 tackles last season.

Dye’s return is critical after the Chargers lost fellow special teams ace Nick Niemann in free agency to the Houston Texans.

Reagor started in two of the eight games he appeared in last season, catching seven passes for 100 yards. His return adds depth to a wide receivers group led by Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston.