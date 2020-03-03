Travis Benjamin not expected to be back with Chargers

The Chargers are not expected to retain Travis Benjamin, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The veteran wide receiver will be a free agent after an injury filled season, his fourth with the team.

Benjamin, projected to be the Chargers’ No. 3 receiver, appeared in only five games in 2019, catching six passes for 30 yards.

His most productive season came with Cleveland in 2015, when he had 68 receptions for 966 yards and five touchdowns.

The Chargers liked Benjamin’s speed, but he was increasingly unavailable during his time with them. They’re expected to address their depth at receiver in the upcoming draft.