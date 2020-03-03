Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Travis Benjamin not expected to be back with Chargers

Chargers wide receiver Travis Benjamin makes a catch against the Indianapolis Colts in Sept. 8, 2019.
Travis Benjamin will be a free agent after an injury-filled season with the Chargers, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
March 3, 2020
12 PM
Share

The Chargers are not expected to retain Travis Benjamin, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The veteran wide receiver will be a free agent after an injury filled season, his fourth with the team.

Benjamin, projected to be the Chargers’ No. 3 receiver, appeared in only five games in 2019, catching six passes for 30 yards.

His most productive season came with Cleveland in 2015, when he had 68 receptions for 966 yards and five touchdowns.

Advertisement

The Chargers liked Benjamin’s speed, but he was increasingly unavailable during his time with them. They’re expected to address their depth at receiver in the upcoming draft.

Chargers
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jeff Miller
Follow Us
Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement