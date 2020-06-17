Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Chargers

Coach Anthony Lynn acknowledges Colin Kaepernick is on the Chargers’ radar

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn.
Chargers coach Anthony Lynn acknowledged Wednesday that Colin Kaepernick is on the team’s radar.
(Denis Poroy / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
June 17, 2020
10:56 AM
Share

The Chargers plan to enter the 2020 season with Tyrod Taylor as their quarterback, but coach Anthony Lynn acknowledged Wednesday that Colin Kaepernick is on the team’s radar.

Kaepernick has been out of the league since 2016, when he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said this week that he supports Kaepernick and encouraged a team to sign the former San Francisco 49er.

Lynn said Kaepernick, 32, is “probably on the workout list” for the Chargers in the event they decide to pursue another quarterback.

At the moment Taylor is the starter, with Justin Herbert — the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 draft — and Easton Stick behind him.

“I’m very confident with the three quarterbacks I have,” Lynn said. “But you can never have too many people waiting on the runway.”

Lynn said the team has not been in contact with Kaepernick’s representatives and has no plans to work him out at this time.

He did indicate that could change if the situation at quarterback changes, likely meaning an injury.

After 14 seasons with Philip Rivers as the starter, the Chargers are transitioning to an offense that will employ more mobility at the position, another reason Kaepernick could be an option.

“Colin definitely fits the style of quarterback for the system we’re going to be running,” Lynn said.

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

