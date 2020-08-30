Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Chargers

Chargers safety Derwin James leaves scrimmage with hamstring injury

Chargers safety Derwin James makes a catch during practice.
Chargers safety Derwin James makes a catch during practice on Aug. 18 in Costa Mesa.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Aug. 30, 2020
12:56 PM
Chargers safety Derwin James left the team’s scrimmage Sunday in Costa Mesa with an apparent hamstring injury and did not return.

James went down in the second half of the workout, hobbled off the field and then threw his gloves aside in disgust before entering the medical tent.

A foot injury suffered in training camp last year cost James the first 11 games of the season. He returned in early December.

James, entering his third year, was an All-Pro as a rookie, when he finished with 105 tackles and three interceptions. He appeared in all 16 games in 2018.

The Chargers were scheduled to scrimmage Thursday at SoFi Stadium, but coach Anthony Lynn canceled that practice after an emotional team meeting regarding the recent shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisc.

They returned to the field Sunday and scrimmaged for roughly 90 minutes.

Running back Justin Jackson (foot), right guard Trai Turner (lower leg) and wide receiver Darius Jennings (leg) also spent time with the team’s medical personnel.

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

