Chargers safety Derwin James leaves scrimmage with hamstring injury

Chargers safety Derwin James left the team’s scrimmage Sunday in Costa Mesa with an apparent hamstring injury and did not return.

James went down in the second half of the workout, hobbled off the field and then threw his gloves aside in disgust before entering the medical tent.

A foot injury suffered in training camp last year cost James the first 11 games of the season. He returned in early December.

James, entering his third year, was an All-Pro as a rookie, when he finished with 105 tackles and three interceptions. He appeared in all 16 games in 2018.

The Chargers were scheduled to scrimmage Thursday at SoFi Stadium, but coach Anthony Lynn canceled that practice after an emotional team meeting regarding the recent shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisc.

They returned to the field Sunday and scrimmaged for roughly 90 minutes.

Running back Justin Jackson (foot), right guard Trai Turner (lower leg) and wide receiver Darius Jennings (leg) also spent time with the team’s medical personnel.

