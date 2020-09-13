Tyrod Taylor sees ‘room to improve’ after offensive struggles vs. Bengals

He made franchise history Sunday, but Tyrod Taylor wasn’t concerned about that.

He was more interested in the 16-13 victory over the Bengals and improvement he said would be coming next.

“It’s encouraging first and foremost because it’s a win on the road,” Taylor said. “That’s always impressive in this league. But there’s room to improve and we’ve got the guys to do it.”

Philip Rivers had started the previous 224 regular-season games for the Chargers, Taylor taking over the job after Rivers and the team decided to part ways in February. Behind Taylor, the Chargers moved the ball for stretches against Cincinnati but scored only one touchdown and struggled to sustain drives. They finished six for 16 on third-down conversions and failed twice on fourth down.

The effectiveness of Taylor’s mobility also was limited. He finished with seven rushing yards and was sacked twice, coach Anthony Lynn crediting the Bengals for containing his quarterback.

The Chargers did out-gain Cincinnati running and throwing the ball and produced the game’s three longest plays from scrimmage. Mike Williams had a 37-yard reception and Hunter Henry a 33-yard connection with Taylor.

“We were able to still move the ball and get yardage …” Taylor said. “The stuff we need to get better at is stuff that’s all correctable.”

Tranquill hurt

The Chargers lost Drue Tranquill to what appeared to be a serious ankle injury in the first quarter. The second-year linebacker had his lower leg immediately placed in an air cast and he was carted off the field.

“I don’t think he’s coming back anytime soon,” coach Lynn said.

The Chargers are expected to know more about Tranquill on Monday but early reports indicated he had suffered a fracture.

Etc.

Right guard Trai Turner (knee) was not active for the game. He was replaced by Tyree St. Louis, a former undrafted free agent who made his NFL debut. … Running back Justin Jackson left the game after two carries because of a quadriceps injury. … Wide receiver Jalen Guyton had his first career catch, a 16-yarder.