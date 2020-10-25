Do Chargers have a kicker problem again? And is it spreading?

Michael Badgley quickly earned the nickname “Money Badger,” in appreciation for bringing stability to the Chargers’ uncertain kicker situation.

But Badgley now finds himself in very unsteady times after failing on two more kicks Sunday.

He missed an extra point for the second consecutive game and later was wide left on a 48-yard field goal.

“Michael’s never been in a stretch like this that I can remember,” coach Anthony Lynn said. “He’s going to have to dig deep. He’s going to have to come out of it. But I have all the confidence in the world in Mike.”

Badgley did convert a pair of 35-yard field goals in the Chargers’ 39-29 victory over Jacksonville. He is nine for13 this season, equaling the number he missed the previous two years combined.

Badgley began his NFL career in 2018 by making 54 of 55 extra points. He then missed two out of five before making his final two against the Jaguars.

Sunday was a tough day for the Chargers’ punt team as well. Ty Long had a punt blocked early in the third quarter, and Jacksonville’s Daniel Thomas returned it 16 yards for a touchdown.

“Special teams is not exempt from execution,” Lynn said. “They didn’t execute that play on the blocked punt.”

The kickoff coverage team regained some status by causing a fumble late in the third quarter. Tevaughn Campbell made the hit and Troymaine Pope the recovery, giving the Chargers the ball at the Jacksonville 19-yard line.

Four plays later, Justin Herbert scored the go-ahead touchdown.

Stick debuts

Backup quarterback Easton Stick made his NFL debut, coming in for two snaps in the first quarter. He passed to Mike Williams for four yards and then lost two yards on a keeper.

“That was just us throwing everything we had at them,” Lynn said. “I like to throw things out there early and make teams think about it.”

Stick was Herbert’s backup as Tyrod Taylor (ribs) remained inactive.

The Chargers lost tight end Virgil Green to an ankle injury on his third-quarter touchdown catch. Replays suggested the injury could be serious. ... Defensive end Melvin Ingram and defensive tackle Justin Jones both returned after coming off injured reserve Saturday. Ingram had two of the Chargers’ nine quarterback hits.