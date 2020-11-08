Chargers’ 31-26 loss to the Raiders by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ 31-26 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.



9

Consecutive losses for the Chargers against AFC West opponents. Their last division victory came in Week 17 of the 2018 season, 23-9 over the Broncos in Denver.



3-15

Chargers’ record in games decided by eight or fewer points since 2019, the most such losses in the NFL during that span.



2,147

Yards passing for the Chargers’ Justin Herbert over his first seven NFL starts, surpassing the record set by Cam Newton (2,103) for most by a rookie since 1950. Herbert completed 28 of 42 passes against the Raiders for 326 yards and two touchdowns.

6.2

Yards rushing per carry for the Raiders, who ran through the Chargers’ defense for 160 yards. Devontae Booker (68 yards) and Josh Jacobs (65) combined for 133 yards and both ran for a touchdown.

Summary

LAS VEGAS 7 7 14 3 — 31

CHARGERS 0 17 3 6 — 26

First Quarter

Las Vegas — Booker 23 run (Carlson kick), 4:42. Drive: 7 plays, 62 yards, 3:33. Key plays: Jacobs 10 run, Carr 19 pass to Richard on 3rd-and-10. Las Vegas 7, CHARGERS 0.

Second Quarter

CHARGERS — Ballage 5 run (Badgley kick), 13:24. Drive: 13 plays, 81 yards, 6:18. Key plays: Reed kick return to CHARGERS 19, Herbert 11 pass to Henry on 3rd-and-4, Herbert 17 pass to Allen, Herbert 13 pass to Allen on 3rd-and-6, Ballage 14 run, Herbert 3 run on 3rd-and-4. Las Vegas 7, CHARGERS 7.

Las Vegas — Jacobs 14 run (Carlson kick), 5:34. Drive: 6 plays, 44 yards, 3:23. Key play: Ruggs 10 run. Las Vegas 14, CHARGERS 7.

CHARGERS — Allen 27 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), :19. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:15. Key plays: Herbert 10 pass to Henry on 3rd-and-7, Herbert 21 pass to Williams, Herbert 16 pass to Williams on 3rd-and-16. Las Vegas 14, CHARGERS 14.

CHARGERS — Field goal Badgley 45, :05. Drive: 1 play, 0 yards, 00:03. CHARGERS 17, Las Vegas 14.

Third Quarter

Las Vegas — Agholor 45 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 13:18. Drive: 4 plays, 55 yards, 1:42. Key plays: Richard kick return to Las Vegas 45, Jacobs 10 run. Las Vegas 21, CHARGERS 17.

Las Vegas — Waller 2 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 7:49. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:39. Key plays: Carr 53 pass to Renfrow on 3rd-and-4, Carr 12 run on 3rd-and-10. Las Vegas 28, CHARGERS 17.

CHARGERS — Field goal Badgley 29, 4:19. Drive: 9 plays, 62 yards, 3:30. Key plays: Reed kick return to CHARGERS 27, Kelley 2 run on 3rd-and-1, Herbert 50 pass to T.Johnson. Las Vegas 28, CHARGERS 20.

Fourth Quarter

CHARGERS — Nabers 4 pass from Herbert (run failed), 9:04. Drive: 12 plays, 82 yards, 5:47. Key plays: Herbert 10 pass to Allen, Herbert 23 pass to Williams, Herbert 12 pass to Kelley, Littleton 5-yard defensive holding penalty on 3rd-and-9. Las Vegas 28, CHARGERS 26.

Las Vegas — Field goal Carlson 31, 4:37. Drive: 6 plays, 18 yards, 3:30. Key plays: Carr 10 pass to Agholor, Carr 5 pass to Waller on 3rd-and-7. Las Vegas 31, CHARGERS 26.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: Las Vegas, Booker 8-68, Jacobs 14-65, Carr 2-14, Ruggs 1-10, Richard 1-3. CHARGERS, Ballage 15-69, Kelley 9-28, Herbert 5-24, Reed 2-7.

PASSING: Las Vegas, Carr 13-23-0-165. CHARGERS, Herbert 28-42-0-326.

RECEIVING: Las Vegas, Waller 5-22, Renfrow 2-60, Agholor 2-55, Richard 1-19, Ingold 1-6, Jacobs 1-3, Witten 1-0. CHARGERS, Allen 9-103, Williams 5-81, Kelley 5-31, Henry 4-33, Ballage 2-15, Johnson 1-50, Guyton 1-9, Nabers 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS: Las Vegas, Renfrow 2-25. CHARGERS, Hill 2-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS: Las Vegas, Richard 2-76. CHARGERS, Reed 3-70.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: Las Vegas, Kwiatkoski 10-3-0, Joyner 6-6-0, Littleton 5-3-0, Abram 5-2-0, Johnson 3-3-0, Hankins 3-1-0, Harris 2-2-0, Ferrell 2-1-0, Lawson 2-1-0, Morrow 2-1-0, Crosby 1-5-1, Collins 1-2-0, Nassib 1-1-1, Heath 1-1-0, Robertson 1-0-0, Ross 0-1-0. CHARGERS, Adderley 5-0-0, Jenkins 4-2-0, Davis 4-0-0, Ingram 3-2-0, White 3-2-0, Murray 2-2-0, Joseph 2-1-0, Jones 1-3-0, Perryman 1-2-0, Campbell 1-1-0, Tillery 1-0-1, Hayward 1-0-0, Rochell 1-0-0, Square 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: Las Vegas, None. CHARGERS, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: CHARGERS, Badgley 48.

Officials — Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Tab Slaughter, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Nathan Jones, SJ John Jenkins, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Roddy Ames.

Attendance — 0.

