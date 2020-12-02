Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Chargers

Tyrod Taylor will not file grievance against Chargers over punctured lung

Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 29.
(Brett Carlsen / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Tyrod Taylor will not file a grievance against the Chargers over the medical incident that led to the quarterback ultimately losing his starting job, a person from the NFL with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Taylor suffered a punctured lung Sept. 20 during a pregame injection meant to help him deal with pain from a previous rib injury.

Rookie Justin Herbert was forced to start against Kansas City when Taylor was unable to play.

Herbert has been the team’s starter since then, playing well enough to emerge among the league leaders in several passing categories.

While Taylor was recovering, coach Anthony Lynn continued to maintain that he would return to the starting job when healthy. But given Herbert’s performance that did not happen.

Taylor’s only appearance since playing in the Chargers’ season opener came Nov. 8, when he replaced a shaken-up Herbert for a two-point conversion attempt that failed.

In his 10th season, Taylor signed a two-year, $11-million contract with the Chargers in March 2019. He’ll be a free agent after the season.

Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
