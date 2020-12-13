Chargers’ 20-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ 20-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at SoFi Stadium on Sunday:



146

Yards from scrimmage for Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who ran 15 times for 79 yards (5.3 per carry) and caught all nine passes thrown in his direction for 67 yards.



623

Receptions for Chargers receiver Keenan Allen, the most for a player in his first 100 games. Allen did it his 99th NFL game, a league record. Antonio Brown had held the record with 622 in 100 games. Allen caught nine passes for 52 yards and a touchdown Sunday.



20-3

Chargers’ record under coach Anthony Lynn when his team wins the turnovers battle. L.A. had three interceptions against Atlanta and its quarterback, Justin Herbert, had one pass intercepted.

2014

The last season a team allowed two touchdown passes thrown by a receiver in the same season, Houston last getting burned before the Chargers joined the club Sunday. Atlanta’s Russell Gage threw a 39- yard TD pass, and two weeks ago Buffalo’s Cole Beasley threw one 20 yards.



54,846

Yards passing for Matt Ryan in first his 13 seasons, breaking NFL record set by Peyton Manning (54,828). Ryan threw for 224 yards against L.A., but had three passes intercepted and was sacked twice.

Summary

ATLANTA 7 10 0 0 — 17

CHARGERS 7 3 7 3 — 20

First Quarter

CHARGERS — K.Allen 10 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 3:57. Drive: 15 plays, 83 yards, 9:33. Key plays: Ballage 4 run on 3rd-and-1, Ekeler 13 run, Ekeler 13 run, Herbert 5 pass to Johnson on 3rd-and-5, Herbert 6 pass to K.Allen on 3rd-and-5. CHARGERS 7, Atlanta 0.

Atlanta — Ridley 39 pass from Gage (Koo kick), :21. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:36. Atlanta 7, CHARGERS 7.

Second Quarter

Atlanta — Field goal Koo 45, 9:47. Drive: 8 plays, 40 yards, 3:46. Key plays: Ryan 35 pass to Gage, Ryan 7 pass to Graham on 3rd-and-3. Atlanta 10, CHARGERS 7.

CHARGERS — Field goal Badgley 35, 8:13. Drive: 4 plays, 6 yards, 1:34. Key play: Adderley kick return to Atlanta 23. Atlanta 10, CHARGERS 10.

Atlanta — Treadwell 9 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 4:51. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:22. Key plays: Powell kick return to Atlanta 25, Ryan 32 pass to Ridley, Ryan 19 pass to Ridley on 3rd-and-7, K.Smith 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Atlanta 17, CHARGERS 10.

Third Quarter

CHARGERS — Johnson 12 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 1:10. Drive: 13 plays, 80 yards, 8:21. Key plays: Jenkins 0 interception return to CHARGERS 20, Herbert 12 pass to Ekeler, Herbert 8 pass to K.Allen on 3rd-and-3, Herbert 11 pass to Henry, Ekeler 13 run, Herbert 13 pass to Ekeler. Atlanta 17, CHARGERS 17.

Fourth Quarter

CHARGERS — Field goal Badgley 43, :00. Drive: 6 plays, 49 yards, 00:30. Key plays: Davis 8 interception return to CHARGERS 26, Herbert 15 pass to Henry on 3rd-and-2, Herbert 25 pass to Johnson. CHARGERS 20, Atlanta 17.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: ATLANTA, I.Smith 11-42, Gurley 6-19, Hill 1-3, K.Smith 1-3, Ryan 1-3. CHARGERS, Ekeler 15-79, Ballage 7-14, Jackson 3-9, Nabers 1-3.

PASSING: ATLANTA, Ryan 21-32-3-224, Gage 1-1-0-39. CHARGERS, Herbert 36-44-1-243.

RECEIVING: ATLANTA, Ridley 8-124, Gage 5-82, Gurley 2-12, Hill 1-12, Powell 1-9, Treadwell 1-9, Graham 1-7, Hurst 1-7, I.Smith 1-3, K.Smith 1-(minus 2). CHARGERS, Ekeler 9-67, Allen 9-52, Johnson 6-55, Henry 6-41, Jackson 3-10, Guyton 1-8, Ballage 1-6, Hill 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS: ATLANTA, Powell 3-40. CHARGERS, Hill 1-1.

KICKOFF RETURNS: ATLANTA, Powell 1-22. CHARGERS, Adderley 3-109.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: ATLANTA, Terrell 13-0-0, Oluokun 8-2-1, Davison 5-2-0, D.Jones 4-2-0, Jarrett 4-1-0, Neal 4-1-0, Oliver 4-1-0, Dennard 4-0-0, Walker 4-0-0, Neasman 2-0-0, Cominsky 1-4-0, Fowler 1-1-0, Tuioti-Mariner 1-0-0. CHARGERS, White 5-2-0, Hayward 5-0-0, Murray 4-3-0, Jenkins 4-0-0, Vigil 4-0-0, Adderley 3-0-0, Joseph 3-0-0, Tillery 3-0-0, Bosa 2-1-0, Addae 2-0-0, Harris 2-0-0, Rochell 1-1-0, Jones 1-0-1, Nwosu 1-0-1, Broughton 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: ATLANTA, Wreh-Wilson 1-0. CHARGERS, Davis 1-8, Addae 1-3, Jenkins 1-0.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — R Tony Corrente, Ump Dan Ferrell, HL Mark Perlman, LJ Bart Longson, FJ Ryan Dickson, SJ Anthony Flemming, BJ Keith Ferguson, Replay Tyler Cerimeli.

Attendance — 0.

