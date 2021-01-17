Chargers scheduled to meet with Rams’ Brandon Staley for second time

The Chargers are scheduled to meet with Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley a second time Sunday as they continue to search for their new head coach.

Staley first interviewed for the job Jan. 10, following the Rams’ wild card round victory over Seattle.

The Rams had their season end Saturday with a 32-18 divisional round loss at Green Bay.

Staley, 38, just finished his first year with the Rams and as an NFL defensive coordinator.

Advertisement

He joins Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as candidates who remain in play for the Chargers.

Daboll, considered a favorite throughout the process, is still busy with the Bills, who will play in the AFC championship game next weekend.

The Chargers also were planning to interview Robert Saleh a second time before he agreed Friday to become the New York Jets’ head coach. Saleh had been the defensive coordinator for San Francisco.

Advertisement

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco is looking to replace Anthony Lynn, who was fired Jan. 4 after four seasons, one playoff appearance and a 33-31 record.

After dismissing Lynn, Telesco said he would be patient making this hire, suggesting that he could wait until after the Super Bowl if necessary.

Under NFL guidelines, coaches cannot officially accept jobs with other teams until their previous season is concluded.

Another candidate for the Chargers, Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, remains in the playoffs, as well. The Chiefs play Cleveland at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.

Advertisement

The Chargers also have interviewed offensive coordinators Jason Garrett (New York Giants) and Joe Brady (Carolina) and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus (Indianapolis).

Staley emerged quickly this season after joining the Rams a year ago in a move that was considered a bit of a surprise.

He had spent the previous three seasons — two with Chicago and one with Denver — coaching outside linebackers.

Before that, Staley worked for 11 years as a collegiate assistant. His stops included Northern Illinois, Division III St. Thomas, Hutchinson Community College, Tennessee, John Carroll and James Madison.

Advertisement

This season, he oversaw the NFL’s top-ranked defense, the Rams finishing No. 1 in points and yards allowed.

They permitted only one opponent — the Bills and Daboll in Week 3 — to score more than 28 points in a game during the regular season.

The Chargers struggled at times defensively in 2020, particularly during a six-week stretch starting in early October when their season unraveled.

Advertisement

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has since departed to take the same job with Las Vegas. Linebackers coach Richard Smith and defensive backs coach Ron Milus will join Bradley with the Raiders.

Staley also reportedly remains a candidate for the head coaching jobs in Houston and Philadelphia.