Chargers

New Chargers head coach Brandon Staley completes coaching staff

Brandon Staley smiles at a microphone.
New Chargers coach Brandon Staley has completed his coaching staff for the 2021 season.
(Ty Nowell / Los Angeles Chargers)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
The Chargers’ 2021 coaching staff will include only two holdovers from the 2020 season in Giff Smith and Dan Shamash.

Smith, entering his sixth season with the team, will continue to coach the defensive line under new head coach Brandon Staley. Shamash will serve as an offensive assistant in his fifth year with the Chargers.

The remainder of Staley’s staff that the team announced Thursday:

On offense, Chris Beatty (wide receivers), Shane Day (passing game coordinator/quarterbacks), Derrick Foster (running backs), Kevin Koger (tight ends), Shaun Sarrett (assistant offensive line), Frank Smith (run game coordinator/offensive line) and Chandler Whitmer (quality control).

On defense, Derrick Ansley (secondary), Tom Donatell (assistant secondary), Jay Rodgers (run game coordinator/outside linebackers), Isaac Shewmaker (quality control), John Timu (Alex Spanos coaching fellow) and Michael Wilhoite (linebackers).

On special teams, Mayur Chaudhari (assistant).

Staley, who is scheduled to meet with the media at noon, had already announced his coordinators. They are Joe Lombardi (offense), Renaldo Hill (defense) and Derius Swinton II (special teams).

Anthony Lomando will serve as the team’s director of sports performance and Jonathan Brooks as the strength and conditioning coach. Lomando had been with Denver. Brooks is entering his fifth season with the Chargers.

