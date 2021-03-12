Chargers release guard Trai Turner, saving $11.5 million on salary cap
The Chargers released starting right guard Trai Turner on Friday in a move that will save $11.5 million against the salary cap.
The decision was expected, given the financial situation around the NFL. The league’s cap decreased by nearly $16 million to $182.5 million for the 2021 season because of revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Turner played one season for the Chargers after they acquired him in a trade with Carolina.
He struggled to stay on the field because of injuries, however, starting nine games and playing only 46% of the Chargers’ offensive snaps.
Turner, 27, was a five-time Pro Bowler with the Panthers, who drafted him in the third round in 2014.
Bolstering their offensive line remains the Chargers’ top positional need this offseason, and Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater could be a good fit.
His release leaves the Chargers with slightly more than $36 million in effective cap space, according to overthecap.com.
The Chargers also cut linebacker Malik Jefferson, who had five special teams tackles in 13 games last season.
