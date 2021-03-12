Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Chargers

Chargers release guard Trai Turner, saving $11.5 million on salary cap

Trai Turner (70) leads the Chargers out of the SoFi Stadium tunnel.
Chargers guard Trai Turner (70) leads the team out the tunnel. He only started nine games last season because of injuries.
(Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
The Chargers released starting right guard Trai Turner on Friday in a move that will save $11.5 million against the salary cap.

The decision was expected, given the financial situation around the NFL. The league’s cap decreased by nearly $16 million to $182.5 million for the 2021 season because of revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turner played one season for the Chargers after they acquired him in a trade with Carolina.

He struggled to stay on the field because of injuries, however, starting nine games and playing only 46% of the Chargers’ offensive snaps.

Turner, 27, was a five-time Pro Bowler with the Panthers, who drafted him in the third round in 2014.

His release leaves the Chargers with slightly more than $36 million in effective cap space, according to overthecap.com.

The Chargers also cut linebacker Malik Jefferson, who had five special teams tackles in 13 games last season.

Chargers
Jeff Miller

