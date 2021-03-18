Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Chargers

Former Chargers center Dan Feeney agrees to New York Jets deal

Chargers center Dan Feeney warms up before a game against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 15.
Lineman Dan Feeney started the last 59 games for the Chargers.
(Doug Murray / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
The turnover along the offensive front for the Chargers continued Thursday when Dan Feeney agreed to a one-year contract with the New York Jets.

The veteran never was much of a fan favorite — except for an extremely popular mullet he grew in 2020 — but always remained available, starting the team’s last 59 games, including the postseason.

Feeney, 26, was unlikely to return to the Chargers because as general manager Tom Telesco has committed to rebuilding the group assigned to protect young quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Chargers probably will have four new starters in 2021, led by recent free-agent signings Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler. The only returnee figures to be right tackle Bryan Bulaga.

Feeney was a third-round draft choice out of Indiana in 2017. He emerged as the starter at left guard midway through his rookie year. Last season, he shifted to center after Mike Pouncey was sidelined in training camp by a chronic hip problem that has since ended his career.

Feeney played well at times but never established the kind of consistency the Chargers had sought.

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
