Former Chargers center Dan Feeney agrees to New York Jets deal

The turnover along the offensive front for the Chargers continued Thursday when Dan Feeney agreed to a one-year contract with the New York Jets.

The veteran never was much of a fan favorite — except for an extremely popular mullet he grew in 2020 — but always remained available, starting the team’s last 59 games, including the postseason.

Feeney, 26, was unlikely to return to the Chargers because as general manager Tom Telesco has committed to rebuilding the group assigned to protect young quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Chargers probably will have four new starters in 2021, led by recent free-agent signings Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler. The only returnee figures to be right tackle Bryan Bulaga.

Feeney was a third-round draft choice out of Indiana in 2017. He emerged as the starter at left guard midway through his rookie year. Last season, he shifted to center after Mike Pouncey was sidelined in training camp by a chronic hip problem that has since ended his career.

Feeney played well at times but never established the kind of consistency the Chargers had sought.