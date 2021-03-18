Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Chargers

Chargers to sign tight end Jared Cook as Hunter Henry replacement

New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook catches a touchdown pass against Atlanta.
New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard. Cook has agreed to terms to join the Chargers.
(Danny Karnik / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
The Chargers found a replacement for tight end Hunter Henry by agreeing to terms with Jared Cook on Thursday.

The deal guarantees the veteran $4.5 million and could be worth up to $6 million with incentives, a person familiar with the details confirmed.

Henry spent the first five seasons of his career with the Chargers before agreeing this week to sign a three-year contract with New England.

Cook, who turns 34 in April, played the last two seasons in New Orleans, where Joe Lombardi was an offensive assistant. Lombardi is the Chargers’ new offensive coordinator.

Entering his 13th season, Cook finished 2020 with 37 receptions for 504 yards and seven touchdowns. He has caught 16 touchdown passes the last two seasons.

He offers the Chargers a dependable target — although maybe less productive compared to Henry — for 2021. They could look for a more long-term solution at tight end in the draft, considering the Chargers have four picks in the top 100.

Cook also has played for Tennessee, the Rams, Green Bay and Oakland. He made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and 2019.

His best statistical season came in the AFC West, with the Raiders two years ago. Cook finished that season with 68 receptions for 896 yards and six scores.

At 6-foot-5, 254 pounds, Cook still runs well and figures to be a viable threat for quarterback Justin Herbert.

Six of Cook’s seven touchdowns last season came on plays inside the red zone. The one that didn’t — a 41-yard connection with Drew Brees — happened against the Chargers in Week 5.

Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
