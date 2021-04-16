Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Chargers players release statement saying many will skip voluntary workouts

Chargers safety Derwin James takes a break during a past practice.
Safety Derwin James will be one of the few Chargers at the facility during voluntary workouts because he is recovering from an injury.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Share

Players from the Chargers joined the movement Friday and released a statement that indicated many of them will not participate during voluntary in-person offseason workouts.

Several NFL teams have taken similar stances as the league and the players association have been unable to agree on protocols surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike many clubs, however, the Chargers’ statement suggested some players will take part in in-person gatherings at the team’s facility.

Safety Derwin James, for one, has been a regular in Costa Mesa as he recovers from a knee injury that ended his 2020 season in training camp.

Advertisement

The first phase of offseason programs begins Monday with virtual meetings. There also can be small groups for strength and conditioning work. The NFL announced this week that May 19 will be the first week of in-person work.

Chargers

Tackle or corner? Chargers coach Brandon Staley shoots breeze on draft

Brandon Staley is introduced as the 17th head coach in Los Angeles Chargers history on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Chargers

Tackle or corner? Chargers coach Brandon Staley shoots breeze on draft

Coach Brandon Staley talked about the Chargers needs at cornerback and offensive tackle, but would not say what position they might target with the No. 13 pick of the NFL draft.

For the Chargers, a limited offseason program could impact the transition to new head coach Brandon Staley. Only two assistant coaches remain from the previous staff.

Staley also had a limited offseason in 2020 during his only year as defensive coordinator of the Rams, however, and managed to put together a unit that was the best in the NFL in the regular season.

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Advertisement