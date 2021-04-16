Chargers players release statement saying many will skip voluntary workouts

Players from the Chargers joined the movement Friday and released a statement that indicated many of them will not participate during voluntary in-person offseason workouts.

Several NFL teams have taken similar stances as the league and the players association have been unable to agree on protocols surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike many clubs, however, the Chargers’ statement suggested some players will take part in in-person gatherings at the team’s facility.

Safety Derwin James, for one, has been a regular in Costa Mesa as he recovers from a knee injury that ended his 2020 season in training camp.

The first phase of offseason programs begins Monday with virtual meetings. There also can be small groups for strength and conditioning work. The NFL announced this week that May 19 will be the first week of in-person work.

For the Chargers, a limited offseason program could impact the transition to new head coach Brandon Staley. Only two assistant coaches remain from the previous staff.

Staley also had a limited offseason in 2020 during his only year as defensive coordinator of the Rams, however, and managed to put together a unit that was the best in the NFL in the regular season.