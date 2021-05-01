Chargers start Day 3 of NFL draft by selecting Duke edge rusher
The Chargers started Day 3 of the NFL draft by getting help for the defense:
CHRIS RUMPH II, edge rusher
6 feet 3, 244 pounds, Duke, Round 4, Pick 118.
Notable: Rumph’s father, Chris, was hired to be the defensive line coach for the Chicago Bears in January.
Last season: Rumph had eight sacks and 52 tackles in his third season at Duke, where he finished with 17.5 career sacks.
Why the Chargers drafted him: Transitioning to a defense with more of a 3-4 front, the Chargers were looking to bolster their presence on the edge. They signed veteran Kyler Fackrell in free agency to do that and now add more depth with Rumph.
