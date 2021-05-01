Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Chargers

Chargers start Day 3 of NFL draft by selecting Duke edge rusher

Charlotte wide receiver Micaleous Elder runs with the ball as Duke defensive end Chris Rumph II chases.
Duke defensive end Chris Rumph II, whom the Chargers picked in Round 4 of the NFL draft, chases Charlotte wide receiver Micaleous Elder during a game in October.
(Jaylynn Nash / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
The Chargers started Day 3 of the NFL draft by getting help for the defense:

CHRIS RUMPH II, edge rusher
6 feet 3, 244 pounds, Duke, Round 4, Pick 118.

Notable: Rumph’s father, Chris, was hired to be the defensive line coach for the Chicago Bears in January.

Last season: Rumph had eight sacks and 52 tackles in his third season at Duke, where he finished with 17.5 career sacks.

Why the Chargers drafted him: Transitioning to a defense with more of a 3-4 front, the Chargers were looking to bolster their presence on the edge. They signed veteran Kyler Fackrell in free agency to do that and now add more depth with Rumph.

Chargers
