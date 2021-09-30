Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Chargers corner Asante Samuel Jr. is NFL’s defensive rookie of the month

Chargers' Asante Samuel Jr. (26) grabs an interception during the first half against Kansas City.
Chargers coach Brandon Staley said cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., shown grabbing an interception against Kansas City, was out of position on the play. If he had been in position, the pick would not have happened, said the coach.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Share

Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. was named the NFL’s defensive rookie of the month on Thursday.

He had two interceptions and four passes knocked away in becoming just the third Charger to win the award, joining Joey Bosa (2016) and Paul Bradford (1997).

But, a few hours after the league announced Samuel’s honor, coach Brandon Staley explained that sometimes there “can be an illusion in the NFL of just how well you’re doing.”

He said Samuel’s second interception — Sunday at Kansas City — happened only because Samuel was out of position.

Advertisement

Samuel was supposed to be guarding wide receiver Marcus Kemp but came off that coverage and started chasing tight end Travis Kelce.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) celebrates after a touchdown with Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Sports

NFL Week 4 picks: Chargers knock off Raiders; Rams stay undefeated

The Times’ Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners of Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes fired a no-look pass slightly behind the open Kemp. The ball deflected off Kemp just high enough to allow Samuel to recover and make a diving interception.

“[If] he’d stayed on it, he probably doesn’t make that interception and he’s probably not rookie of the month, right?” Staley said. “So that’s the illusion in the NFL that I’d like to talk about. If he had done the right thing on that play, then that probably never happens and then would we be thinking any differently of him? Would we be any more pleased or displeased?

“We would be really happy with him no matter what. …The good thing about Asante is he’s got a lot of self awareness. He knows where he needs to go with his game. I think him earning rookie of the month just shows you his capacity because he’s been able to go nose to nose with three really good opponents.

Inglewood, CA, Sunday, August 22, 2021 - Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

Chargers

Asante Samuel Jr. has trouble learning from one former NFL player — his dad

Chargers rookie Asante Samuel Jr. grew up watching his dad play in the NFL, but father and son have harbored a contentious and complex relationship.

“But I think that, with him, he’s at the beginning. There’s so much … we’ve got the No. 1 passing team [Las Vegas] in the NFL coming in this week. So he’s got to keep going. There’s so much to improve on. But I think that he’s shown so far that he’s definitely up for the challenge.”

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Advertisement